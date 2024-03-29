$19-million fraud at Courts; former employee arrested Loop Jamaica

A former Courts employee has been arrested and charged with fraud amounting to more than $19 million, after irregularities were recently discovered within the organisation.

The parent company for Courts, Unicomer Jamaica, in a statement Thursday, said after discovering “irregularities” that raised “serious concerns”, it engaged law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation.

“As a result of this investigation, one former employee has been arrested and charged with fraud amounting to over J$19 million,” the furniture and appliance retailer said.

The name of the former employee was not released.

Pointing out that at Unicomer Jamaica they maintain “a steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethics”, the organisation said it has “a zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent activities”.

“And we are resolute in our dedication to taking swift and decisive action whenever suspicious behaviour comes to light, including collaborating closely with authorities to ensure a thorough investigation,” the statement from Unicomer Jamaica ended.