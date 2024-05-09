Accountant awardee Dennis Brown urges colleagues to build nation Loop Jamaica

Dennis Brown, former PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Jamaica partner, and recipient of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) 2023 Distinguished Member Award, is urging accountants to see their role as pivotal in driving national development and fostering transparency.

While delivering his awardee speech recently at the annual awards banquet held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Brown reflected on his years of service and dedication to the accounting profession.

“Over the years, the greatest reward has not been the accolades, but the impact. Witnessing the young accountants progressing up the ladder, collaborating on intricate challenges, and over time contributing to a stronger financial foundation for businesses and the country is gratifying.” he said.

Brown was selected to receive the award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to ICAJ and the accountancy profession, both locally and internationally.