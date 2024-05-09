Mother’s Day bedroom makeover by GraceKennedy Remittance and Courts Loop Jamaica

This year Mother’s Day will be more than flowers and chocolates for lucky Western Union customers. GraceKennedy Remittance Services (GKRS), the exclusive agent of Western Union in Jamaica, in collaboration with Courts Jamaica, is offering a gift that truly delights – Mom’s Marvelous Courts Bedroom Makeover!

This exciting promotion builds on the existing partnership between GKRS and Courts Jamaica, which offers the convenience of Western Union money transfer services at select Courts locations island wide.

Three lucky mothers will be very happy when they discover that they have won a brand-new bedroom suite, featuring a luxurious queen-sized bed frame, a plush mattress, a stylish nightstand, and a gorgeous dresser with mirror from Courts Jamaica – all courtesy of GKRS/Western Union.

From April 15 to May 31, 2024, customers who receive two or more Western Union money transfers at any Western Union location in Jamaica including participating Courts stores across the island will automatically be entered to win one of three bedroom sets, valued at $350,000 each.

“This is more than winning prizes and rewarding customers; it’s about celebrating the amazing moms in our lives and delivering on our promise to offer more in 2024,” says Ayanna Kirton-Hynes, Marketing Manager for GKRS. “This promotion is part of making that promise a reality, providing a way to spoil Mom while also demonstrating the convenience of Western Union services across Jamaica and now in select Courts stores island wide.”

Simone Mahabeer, Brand Manager at Courts Jamaica, stated “As Courts continues to innovate and enhance the customer experience, providing everything for home, we are thrilled to partner with Western Union to offer valued customers the chance to win a bedroom makeover in celebration of Mother’s Day. This promotion not only brings excitement and value to Western Union customers but also highlights the convenience of accessing Western Union services at our Courts locations.”

This is an opportunity to make Mother’s Day truly unforgettable with an amazing bedroom makeover for mom. Tell your senders and start receiving those money transfers, as the random selection of winners will take place on June 3, 2024.