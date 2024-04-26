19-year-old woman gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Khanna Hines of Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, has been missing since Wednesday, April 24.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Hines was last seen about 11:00 am. She was then dressed in an orange blouse, jeans and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khanna Hines is asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876- 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.