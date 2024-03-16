Dunn’s River aims for fifth win at World Travel Awards Loop Jamaica

The World Famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park (DRFP) is inviting persons to vote for the attraction, in its aim of copping the ‘Caribbean’s LeadingAdventure Tourist Attraction 2024’ from the World Travel Awards for the Caribbean and North America.

The voting period which began February 19, 2024 will close on April 7, 2024.

Persons are encouraged to log on to https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote then register and create account and do daily voting by selecting the Caribbean region category.

Based in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, the internationally acclaimed attraction is no stranger to World Travel Awards, having emerged as winner four times previously. Dunn’s River Falls was named as the Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2020 Editor-in-Chief ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’, nominated for the 10-

Best Reader’s Choice Award, Expert Choice Award and received recognition from Trip Advisor as well as Jamaica’s National TourismExcellence Awards as a top 10 performer.

The attraction which is located on the North Coast of Jamaica measures 960ft tall, it is a living and growing phenomenon that continuously renews itself from deposits of travertine rock; the result of calcium carbonate from the river, flowing over the falls.

The small dome-shaped cataracts found on the falls are usually associated with thermal spring activity found in limestone caves for which the area is known.

This, combined with being climbable and its unencumbered flow to the sea, gives Dunn’s River Falls the distinction of being the only one of its kind in the Caribbean, if not the world.

Dunn’s River Falls & Park is owned by the Urban Development Corporation and managed through its subsidiary, St. Ann Development Company Limited (SADCo).

The World Travel Awards (WTA) is among the most prestigious honours programme in global travel and tourism that recognises and awards excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Jamaica recently also copped the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) International Travel Awards for Global Destination of the Year at the ITB Travel Show in Berlin, Germany, one of the largest tradeshows, pulling all the major tourism players from around the globe.