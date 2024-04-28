American held with ammo in luggage at NMIA Loop Jamaica

American Shane Samuels was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday after 15 rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in his luggage.

Samuels, who is 41-years-old and from Los Angeles, Texas in the United States, was charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Reports from the police are that about 9:45am, Samuels was about to board a flight at the airport in Kingston when his luggage was scanned and a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

The police were summoned and Samuels arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 3.