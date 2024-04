At least three people are feared dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Pearly Beach in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Wednesday night.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 10pm, involved at least four vehicles, including a Nissan AD wagon and a Range Rover.

Residents alerted the police and firefighters to the horrific scene shortly after the incident.

Those feared dead could be seen among the debris from the mangled AD wagon.

More information on this developing story later.