Body man booked after ‘3-gun find – including a rifle – at his home’ Loop Jamaica

A police team from the St Catherine South Police Division has charged 24-year-old Nicholas Hibbert, otherwise called ‘Bruk Foot’, an auto body repairman of First Avenue, Compound, Central Village, St Catherine, with stockpiling prohibited weapons and two counts of unauthorised possession of ammunition in relation to an incident at his home on Wednesday, March 6.

Reports are that about midday, law enforcers were in the area when the team saw Hibbert at his gate.

On seeing the police team, he reportedly ran.

He was accosted and searched and his premises was also searched.

During the search, a .38 revolver containing six .38 rounds, and a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P pistol with a magazine containing 9mm rounds, were reportedly found inside a clothes barrel that was in his bedroom.

A further search of the premises was conducted, and a Norinco SKS 7.62 rifle with an empty magazine was found in a knitted bag that was buried at the rear of the premises.

Hibbert was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.