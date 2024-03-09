Brianna Lyston sets personal best in NCAA Indoor 60m victory Loop Jamaica

Brianna Lyston sets personal best in NCAA Indoor 60m victory
Jamaican Brianna Lyston of Louisiana State University.

Brianna Lyston, a sophomore at Louisiana State University (LSU), clinched the women’s 60m title on the final day of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) indoor championships in Boston on Saturday.

Lyston secured the victory by setting a personal best and school record of 7.03 seconds.

Hailing from Portmore, Jamaica, Lyston spearheaded LSU’s final-day charge, contributing significantly to their sixth-place finish with 29 points, 10 of which stemmed from her win. Meanwhile, the men’s team tied for 53rd place with a solitary point.

Lyston’s triumph not only secured her the top spot in LSU’s all-time 60-metre list, surpassing Olympian Aleia Hobbs, but also placed her among the world’s fastest this winter, sharing the fifth-fastest time globally.

In a tightly contested race, the 19-year-old edged out Kaila Jackson from the University of Georgia (7.08) and Jadyn Mays from Oregon (7.12 seconds).

Shenese Walker, another Jamaican representing Florida State, secured fifth place with a personal best time of 7.19 seconds.

