Real estate stocks lead declines on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

Investors punished real estate developer stocks but rewarded those offering construction inputs like paint and cement on Wednesday’s Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Berger Paints gained 12.5 per cent to close at $5.41, food distributor Everything Fresh gained 11.5 per cent to $1.89, and Caribbean Cement gained 2.0 per cent to $64.85. Interestingly, 138 Student Living which rents dorm rooms to students gained nine per cent to $4.14, while its preference shares gained nine per cent to $18.00,

The top declining stocks were First Rock Real Estate down 17 per cent to $1.71, restaurant brand Margaritaville Turks down 12 per cent to US$14.30, Sagicor Real Estate down 11.5 per cent to $7.21, and Sygnus Real Estate down 11.5 per cent to close at $10.50.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 54.86 points to close at 332,498.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,824,034 valued at $45,022,191.05.

The JSE Main Index declined by 44.74 points ( 0.01 per cent) to close at 319,512.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,012,380 valued at $41,169,914.43.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 61 stocks of which 29 advanced, 22 declined and 10 traded firm.

The overall volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm, Transjamaican Highway and Sygnus Credit.