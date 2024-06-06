Brothers fatally shot during police operation; INDECOM probe lainched Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) responded to and are investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting incident, involving the police, which occurred in Green Island, Hanover.

The deceased men have been identified as brothers, 24-year-old Enrique Harvey and 26-year-old Romaine Harvey.

The police report that on June 4, one man, Enrique Harvey was taken to his home for a search to be conducted, where he is alleged to have pulled a firearm on the officers.

The officers are reported to have taken evasive action and fired at him in response.

Two other officers reported that a man (Romaine Harvey) was seen running towards them with a firearm in hand, which was pointed in the direction of the officers.

They too reportedly took evasive action and fired at the man. Both men were shot and injured, and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Two firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene.

Citizens have however provided conflicting accounts and complained about the alleged actions of the concerned officers, which resulted in the death of two men.

INDECOM Investigators said they were advised that no body worn cameras were issued or used during this incident.

INDECOM’s Forensic personnel examined, processed and packaged the evidential material recovered from the incident scene.

The hands of the deceased men were swabbed for DNA testing and their bodies were photographed and sealed, pending post mortem examination.

INDECOM reminds the public, of the importance of independent information in the investigative process, and where photos, videos, or information is available in incidents involving members of the Security Forces, it should be made available and shared with INDECOM.

This information should be shared via INDECOM’s new WhatsApp number (876)553-0000 or persons may contact the office of the Commission at 876-968-1932 or 876-968-8875.

Year to date, fifty-nine (59) persons have been shot and killed by the Security Forces, of which four (4) occurred in June.