Businessman ‘flees’ Jamaica after failing to deliver ‘promised’ cars Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Wednesday Apr 17

3 hrs ago

A St Catherine businessman, who made INTERPOL’s Red Notice for wanted persons, was nabbed in Panama and sent back to Jamaica to face the music.

He is now facing charges of fraudulent conversion, failing to issue receipt and non-delivery of goods or service on contracted date in relation to two incidents that occurred in March and August 2022.

Charged is 52-year-old Elvis Jones of Hellshire Avenue in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that a man and a woman entered into separate agreements with Jones in March 2022 and in August 2022, respectively, to have a 2016 Subaru Impreza motor car and a 2013 Toyota Aphard minivan imported from Japan.

The police said they made the agreed payments with promises that the vehicles would be delivered within four weeks.

A report was made to the police after the vehicles were not delivered as promised, and an investigation was launched.

It was later discovered that Jones had fled the island, the police said, and he was subsequently placed on INTERPOL’s Red Notice for wanted persons.

The accused man was held in Panama and deported to Jamaica on April 13. He was charged two days later, on April 15, after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 19.

