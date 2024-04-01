Carifta Games schedule: Monday, April 1 – Day 3 Loop Jamaica

The 51st edition of the Carifta Games in Grenada reaches its climax today, with Jamaica firmly in control and poised to clinch their 38th consecutive title at this esteemed regional athletics meet.

Jamaica’s legacy at the Carifta Games is one of unparalleled dominance, having claimed the top spot on the medal tally an impressive 45 times since the event’s inception. Their last defeat dates back to 1984 when the Bahamas emerged victorious at home.

Viewers can watch the live action on SportsMax and the SportsMax App.

Below is the schedule for the final day.

Morning Session

8:00: 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)8:03: Javelin Throw U-17 Girls Final (500g)8:08: High Jump U-20 Girls Final8:13: Long Jump U-20 Girls Final8:15: 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.84m)8:30: 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)8:45: 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.99m)9:00: 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals9:15: 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals9:30: 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals9:45: 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

Afternoon Session3:30: Medal Ceremonies3:00: 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)3:03: Discuss Throw U-17 Girls Final (1kg)3:05: Triple Jump U-17 Girls Final3:10: 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.84m)3:13: Pole Vault Open Girls Final3:18: Shot Put U-20 Boys Final (6kg)3:25: 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.91m)3:35: 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.99m)3:40: Medal Ceremonies3:55: 800m U-17 Girls Final4:05: 800m U-17 Boys Final4:15: 800m U-20 Girls Final4:25: 800m U-20 Boys Final4:30: Medal Ceremonies4:35: 200m Special Olympics4:40: Triple Jump U-20 Boys Final4:45: 200m U-17 Girls Final4:55: 200m U-17 Boys Final5:03: Discus Throw U-17 Boys Final (1.75kg)5:05: 200m U-20 Girls Final5:15: 200m U-20 Boys Final5:20: Medal Ceremonies5:35: 5000m U-20 Boys Final6:05: 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Final6:15: 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Final6:25: 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Final6:35: 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Final6:45: Medal Ceremonies7:00: Closing Ceremonies