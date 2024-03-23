Champs 2024: KC’s Marcinho Rose clocks sub-21 seconds in 200m semis Loop Jamaica

Marcinho Rose of Kingston College (KC) showcased his dominance and emerged as a strong contender to achieve the Boys’ Class One 200m-400m double following an effortless victory in the 200m semi-final on the fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Championships at the National Stadium on Friday night.

The 18-year-old athlete, who broke the 46-second barrier for the first time to win the 400m gold medal on Thursday, continued his impressive performance by dipping below 21 seconds for the first time in the 200m semi-final, clocking 20.79 seconds with a -1.0 metre per second wind. This time surpassed his previous best of 21.14 seconds achieved on March 3.

Rose’s time of 20.79 seconds not only marks the fastest time going into Saturday’s final but also equals Gary Card’s season-leading time, solidifying his status as a top contender in the in the final.

Card of Wolmer’s, winner of semi-final one in 21.17 seconds (-1.5 metres per second wind), has secured the second-fastest qualifying time, outpacing Rose’s teammate Amal Glasgow from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Glasgow, the 400m silver medalist, recorded a time of 21.76, marking the third-fastest qualifying time. Also progressing was Vere Technical’s Omar James, winner of semi-final three with a time of 21.57.

Mickayla Gardener from Wolmer’s, who took third place in the 100m on Wednesday, leads all qualifiers into the Girls’ Class One 200m final after winning semi-final two in 24.02 seconds.

Alliah Baker, the 100m champion from Hydel High, is the second-fastest qualifier, winning semi-final one with a time of 24.27 seconds. Following closely are Brittney McCornack of Bridgeport High and Chevauna Grant of Titchfield, both clocking 24.49 seconds.