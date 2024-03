Champs schedule: Saturday, March 23 – Day 5 Loop Jamaica

Today is set to be an electrifying finale as Kingston College, the defending boys’ champions, and Edwin Allen have increased their leads, solidifying their dominance as the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships heads into its climactic end at the National Stadium.

Check out the schedule of today’s exhilarating events!

1:00PM – Long Jump Hep Open Girls Event # 51:05PM – Javelin Open Boys Final1:10PM – High Jump Class 2 Girls Final1:20PM – 800M Class 3 Girls Final1:26PM – 800M Class 3Boys Final1:33PM – 800M Class 2 Girls Final1:39PM – 800M Class 2 Boys Final1:45PM – 800M Class 1 Girls Final1:51PM – 800M Class 1 Boys Final2:12PM – Shot Put Class 1 Girls Final2:16PM – Long Jump Class 3 Girls Final2:20PM – 200M Class 4 Girls Final2:26PM – 200M Class 3 Girls Final2:29PM – High Jump Class 2 Boys Final2:32PM – 200M Class 3 Boys Final2:38PM – 200M Class 2 Girls Final2:44PM – 200M Class 2 Boys Final2:50PM – 200M Class 1 Girls Final2:56PM – 200M Class 1 Boys Final3:00PM – Javelin Hep Open Girls Event # 63:20PM – Discus 2 Boys Final3:25PM – 70 M Hurdles Class 4 Girls Final3:35PM – 80M Hurdles Class 3 Girls Final3:45PM – 100M Hurdles Class 2 Girls Final4:00PM – 100M Hurdles Class 1 Girls Final4:09PM – 100M Hurdles Class 3 Boys Final4:18PM – 110M Hurdles Class 2 Boys Final4:21PM – Long Jump Class 1 Girls Final4:28PM – 110M Hurdles Class 1 Boys Final4:46PM – 5000M Open Boys Final5:10PM – 800M Hep Open Girls Event # 75:12PM – High Jump Class 1 Boys Final5:15PM – Shot Put Class 1 Boys Final5:52PM – 4 x100M Principals Race6:02PM – 4 x100M Class 1 Girls Final6:12PM – 4 x100M Class 1 Boys Final6:22PM – 4 x100M Class 2 Girls Final6:32PM – 4 x100M Class 2 Boys Final6:47PM – Triple Jump Class 2 Boys Final6:50PM – 4 x100M Class 3 Girls Final7:00PM – 4 x100M Class 3 Boys Final7:10PM – 4 x100M Class 4 Girls Final7:30PM – Sprint Medley Open Girls Final7:40PM – – Sprint Medley Open Boys Final7:52PM 3000M Open Girls Final8:32PM – 4X400M Open Mixed Invitational8:42PM – 4X400M Open Girls Final8:52PM – 4X400M Open Boys Final