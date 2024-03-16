Charges, name of residents in confrontation with cops released Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland Police have charged several individuals who were involved in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on Sunday, March 10, in Whitehall in the parish. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The individuals, who are all from Westmoreland addresses, have been charged with multiple counts of assaulting a police, obstructing the police, disorderly conduct and other offences.

Reports are that about 6:50 a.m. police responded to reports of loud music on Begonia Drive in Whitehall. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle with a loud speaker.

The driver was requested to provide identification and comply with police instructions. The driver reportedly failed to complywith the officers’ requests, and a subsequent confrontation ensued between the officers and several individuals present.

Those charged are:1. Andre Brown Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm (4 counts) Unlawful Wounding Resisting Arrest (4 counts) Disorderly Conduct Use of Abusive and Calumnious Language (5 counts) Disobeying Constable Command (4 counts)

-more-Corporate Communications Unit

101-105 Old Hope RoadKingston 6St. AndrewTel: (876) 978-2214(876) 927-4427Email: [email protected]

Jamaica Constabulary ForceWe Serve, Protect and Reassure

Mar.15l.24

-2- Assaulting a Police Officer (4 counts) Failure to move and keep on moving Obstructing the Police

2. Wray Hawthorne Disorderly Conduct Obstructing Police Assaulting a Police Disobeying Constable Command Failure to move and keep on moving

3. Reneacto Samuels Obstructing Police Disorderly Conduct Disobeying Constable Command

4. Cian Clarke Assaulting a constable Abusive and Calumnious Language Disorderly Conduct Obstructing Police

5. Felisha Ennis Disorderly Conduct Unlawful Wounding Assaulting a Constable Obstructing the Police

Bevin Lewis Playing amplified music contrary to the Noise Abatement Act Playing amplified music audible beyond 100 meters

Paul Whitely Obstructing the Police Disorderly Conduct

The Westmoreland Police are actively seeking additional individuals who were identified in the video. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Negril police station at 876-957-4268, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The Westmoreland Police urge the public to refrain from interfering with law enforcement officers as they perform their duties.