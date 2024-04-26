Reggae Boy Michail Antonio rescues draw for West Ham against Liverpool Loop Jamaica

LONDON (AP) — Jamaica international Michail Antonio scored late to salvage a 2-2 draw for West Ham against Liverpool that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool are limping to the finish line in Klopp’s final season in charge, recording just one win in their past five league games.

Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson’s goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and Tomas Soucek’s own-goal put Liverpool ahead.

The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which have a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City are one point ahead of Liverpool and have two games in hand over Klopp’s team.

Liverpool controlled the first half, dominating possession but getting only two of their 11 shots on target, as West Ham went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following Jarrod Bowen’s header in the 43rd minute.