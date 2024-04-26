Reggae Boy Michail Antonio rescues draw for West Ham against Liverpool Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Reggae Boy Michail Antonio rescues draw for West Ham against Liverpool Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Reggae Boy Michail Antonio rescues draw for West Ham against Liverpool

Health Ministry prioritises student wellness with National School Move

NBA: Pacers take series lead beating Bucks 121-118 in OT

Coach Bennett describes Hydel’s 4x400m victory at Penns as ‘special’

19-year-old woman gone missing in St Andrew

This ‘supereasy’ recipe shows how to make Japanese noodles

Hydel retain Penn Relays 4×100, 4×400 double

Magna Motors revs up the new future-forward Hyundai vehicles

JC’s Balvin Israel wins Penn Relays long jump title

No candidate selected to replace Shaw in NE Manchester – Chang

Saturday Apr 27

27°C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio, left, and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk battle for the ball during an English Premier League football match at the London Stadium, London, Saturday April 27, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Jamaica international Michail Antonio scored late to salvage a 2-2 draw for West Ham against Liverpool that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool are limping to the finish line in Klopp’s final season in charge, recording just one win in their past five league games.

Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson’s goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and Tomas Soucek’s own-goal put Liverpool ahead.

The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which have a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City are one point ahead of Liverpool and have two games in hand over Klopp’s team.

Liverpool controlled the first half, dominating possession but getting only two of their 11 shots on target, as West Ham went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following Jarrod Bowen’s header in the 43rd minute.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

April 24, 2024 09:07 PM

Sport

April 23, 2024 10:02 PM

Sport

April 20, 2024 08:47 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Reggae Boy Michail Antonio rescues draw for West Ham against Liverpool

Jamaica News

Health Ministry prioritises student wellness with National School Move

Sport

NBA: Pacers take series lead beating Bucks 121-118 in OT

More From

Sport

Wolmer’s Shaniqua Williams secures Penn Relays high jump title

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Shaniqua Williams led a one-two finish for Wolmer’s Girls in the High School Girls’ High Jump Championship on Thursday, the opening day of the 128th staging of the Pe

See also

Sport

Penn Relays debutant Chad Hendricks secures discus gold

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Munro College’s Chad Hendricks won gold in the High School Boys’ Discus Championships on the second day of the 128th staging of the Penn Relays at Franklin Field on th

Sport

Hydel lead Jamaican sweep in 4x100m at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Defending champion Hydel High led a Jamaican clean sweep of the High School Girls’ 4x100m Championship of America on the second day of the 128th staging of the Penn Relays

Sport

Coach Bennett describes Hydel’s 4x400m victory at Penns as ‘special’

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Corey Bennett, head coach of Hydel High, hailed his team’s triumph in the High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America at the 128th Penn Relays as ‘special’.
The St

Jamaica News

19-year-old woman gone missing in St Andrew

Nineteen-year-old Khanna Hines of Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, has been missing since Wednesday, April 24.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) t

Jamaica News

No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed

Face-to-face classes were on Friday suspended at Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland, a day after two students were shot, one fatally, shortly after leaving the school’s sports day.
Face-to-fac

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols