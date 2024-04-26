Coach Bennett describes Hydel’s 4x400m victory at Penns as ‘special’ Loop Jamaica

Coach Bennett describes Hydel's 4x400m victory at Penns as 'special'
Jamaica News
Melton Williams

13 hrs ago

Coach Bennett describes Hydel’s 4x400m victory at Penns as ‘Special’

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Corey Bennett, head coach of Hydel High, hailed his team’s triumph in the High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America at the 128th Penn Relays as ‘special’.

The St Catherine-based school secured their third consecutive title in impressive fashion on the second day of the three-day carnival at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus on Friday.

However, Hydel faced a tough battle for victory. After fending off a challenge from bitter Jamaican rivals Edwin Allen High in the first three legs, anchor leg runner Alliah Baker resisted a persistent challenge from Morgan Rothwell of Bullis School on the final leg to secure victory.

The team, also featuring Jody-Ann Daley, Abigail Campbell, and talented Class Two athlete Nastassia Fletcher, combined to clock 3:34.78, marking the fifth-fastest time in the event’s history.

Bullis School from Maryland, which were aiming to become the first American school to win the event since 2008, finished second in 3:35.17. Union Catholic from New Jersey claimed third place in 3:41.75, while Edwin Allen faded to fourth with a time of 3:43.62.

“I think the girls really enjoyed this one,” said Bennett. “I know they are really tired as half the team was in the 4×100. Allia and Jody were in the 4x100m as we never got visas for some of the girls, so our choice was very limited in terms of personnel.”

