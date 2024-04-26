Coach Bennett describes Hydel’s 4x400m victory at Penns as ‘special’ Loop Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Corey Bennett, head coach of Hydel High, hailed his team’s triumph in the High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America at the 128th Penn Relays as ‘special’.

The St Catherine-based school secured their third consecutive title in impressive fashion on the second day of the three-day carnival at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus on Friday.

However, Hydel faced a tough battle for victory. After fending off a challenge from bitter Jamaican rivals Edwin Allen High in the first three legs, anchor leg runner Alliah Baker resisted a persistent challenge from Morgan Rothwell of Bullis School on the final leg to secure victory.

The team, also featuring Jody-Ann Daley, Abigail Campbell, and talented Class Two athlete Nastassia Fletcher, combined to clock 3:34.78, marking the fifth-fastest time in the event’s history.

Bullis School from Maryland, which were aiming to become the first American school to win the event since 2008, finished second in 3:35.17. Union Catholic from New Jersey claimed third place in 3:41.75, while Edwin Allen faded to fourth with a time of 3:43.62.

“I think the girls really enjoyed this one,” said Bennett. “I know they are really tired as half the team was in the 4×100. Allia and Jody were in the 4x100m as we never got visas for some of the girls, so our choice was very limited in terms of personnel.”

