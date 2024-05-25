Chase stars as West Indies clinch T20I series against South Africa Loop Jamaica

Roston Chase struck 67 from 38 balls to lead the West Indies to a 16-run victory against South Africa at Sabina Park on Saturday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Chase led a strong batting performance, scoring his first T20 international fifty as the West Indies posted 207-7. South Africa replied with 191-7.

Batting first after winning the toss, the West Indies started slower than in the first match but accelerated in the middle and latter periods. Their acceleration was led by a 56-run fourth-wicket stand off 36 balls between Chase and Andre Fletcher, and a 63-run fifth-wicket stand off 25 balls between Chase and Romario Shepherd. Fletcher made 29 runs from 18 balls, while Shepherd scored 26 from 13.

Captain Brandon King made a bright start to the innings, scoring 36 off 22 balls. Kyle Mayers was aggressive, hitting 32 off 16 balls, with three sixes, before he was dismissed in the ninth over with the home side on 83-3.

Both King and Mayers were dismissed by 21-year-old leg spinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who impressed in his debut for South Africa, picking up 2-32 from his four allotted overs.

In response, South Africa made a lightning start and brought up 100 in eight overs, but no one stayed at the crease after opener Quinton de Kock was bowled by slow left-armer Akeal Hosein, having made 41 off 17 balls. De Kock put on an opening stand of 81 in 4.5 overs with Reeza Hendricks, who was bowled by Chase for 34 off 18 balls with three sixes in the next over after de Kock’s dismissal.

The middle-order was particularly disappointing, collapsing from 113-2 to 167-7, losing 5-54. Slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie was the most successful bowler for the West Indies, taking 3-22 from his four overs, including the wicket of skipper Rassie van der Dussen, who had threatened with his aggressive 30 off 22.

The West Indies, co-hosts of the T20 World Cup which begins June 1 in the United States, will face South Africa again on Sunday to conclude the series.