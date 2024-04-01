China pledges enhanced cooperation with Jamaica Loop Jamaica

At a recent event marking the conclusion of China’s Two Sessions, Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, Chen Daojiang celebrated the robust partnership between Jamaica and China and promised to deepen ties even further.

Ambassador Chen’s remarks followed the close of the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), collectively known as the Two Sessions. These gatherings, which drew nearly 5,000 delegates, are a forum for discussing China’s national agenda and plotting a course for the nation’s future.

This year holds particular significance as it marks both the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the fifth year of China and Jamaica’s strategic partnership, which includes collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Ambassador Chen pointed out that China continues to be Jamaica’s second-largest trading partner, with trade surging by 25.8 per cent last year to reach US$1.28 billion. He emphasised the steady progress of major collaborative projects, including hospital and highway construction, and the complete resumption of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He further highlighted the recent visit by Wang Yi, China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Jamaica as a milestone in the bilateral relationship, opening new avenues for cooperation.

He urged both nations to seize this moment to maintain their growth trajectory, elevate high-level exchanges, advance the BRI, and strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples.

He assured that China is poised for even more achievements in the future and is committed to pursuing a uniquely Chinese approach to modernisation, strengthening the nation, and rejuvenating the nation on all fronts.

In his commitment to the partnership, Ambassador Chen affirmed China’s resolve to work with Jamaica in promoting a diverse global landscape and economic globalization, defending the rights of developing nations, and aligning both countries’ development strategies to forge a tightly-knit community with a shared destiny for China and Jamaica.

se