Cops confirm that suspected baby snatcher in custody Loop Jamaica

The police have confirmed that the suspected snatcher who was found with 11-day-old Kimoya Robe who was stolen at the Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston on Monday, has been arrested and is in custody.

This is while the child has been reunited with her family after being medically examined.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 10:05 am, the suspect offered to assist the infant’s mother, who is wheelchair-bound.

The mother then handed her the baby and she left, claiming she would return momentarily.

Baby Kimoya Robe

The mother attempted to stop the woman, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

The child was later found in the Dunkirk community in East Kingston, and taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The woman was arrested, but the police said her ‘identities’ are being withheld pending further investigation.