Cops confirm that suspected baby snatcher in custody Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops confirm that suspected baby snatcher in custody Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Doncic scores 27 to fall short of extending streak as Mavs rout Bulls

Cops confirm that suspected baby snatcher in custody

Haitians must be at centre of solving their own problems – Holness

More Jamaicans to secure scholarships to study in Cuba

Tufton says $21 billion in budget not for CRH only, but…

UPDATE: Stolen 11-day-old baby found in Dunkirk

‘Mi just want back mi daughter’ – parents of stolen newborn baby

McKenzie pledges to champion behaviour changes among councillors

Residents, Westmoreland cops involved in standoff; one arrested

Scotia rides high with double-digit increases in loans and deposits

Tuesday Mar 12

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have confirmed that the suspected snatcher who was found with 11-day-old Kimoya Robe who was stolen at the Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston on Monday, has been arrested and is in custody.

This is while the child has been reunited with her family after being medically examined.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 10:05 am, the suspect offered to assist the infant’s mother, who is wheelchair-bound.

The mother then handed her the baby and she left, claiming she would return momentarily.

Baby Kimoya Robe

The mother attempted to stop the woman, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

The child was later found in the Dunkirk community in East Kingston, and taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The woman was arrested, but the police said her ‘identities’ are being withheld pending further investigation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Doncic scores 27 to fall short of extending streak as Mavs rout Bulls

Jamaica News

Cops confirm that suspected baby snatcher in custody

Jamaica News

Haitians must be at centre of solving their own problems – Holness

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Stolen 11-day-old baby found in Dunkirk

The 11-day-old baby girl who was reportedly stolen from her mother on the compound of Kingston Public Hospital  on Monday has been found.
The baby was found in the community of Dunkirk in King

See also

Jamaica News

‘Mi just want back mi daughter’ – parents of stolen newborn baby

The parents of a newborn baby girl are now appealing for help to find their daughter after she was taken from her mother while on the compound of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on Monday.
“Mi j

Jamaica News

US secretary of state in Jamaica for Haiti talks with C’bean leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet Monday with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica as part of an urgent push to solve Haiti’s spiralling crisis, while pressure grows on Prime Minister

Jamaica News

30-y-o Jamaican ‘sex offender’ to be deported from the US

Deportation officers in the US recently arrested a convicted sex offender, a 30-year-old Jamaican, in Barnstable, Massachusetts.
They apprehended the Jamaican non-citizen, who was convicted of

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Jamaicans eagerly await Kartel’s appeal outcome

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the range of perspectives that has emerged from Jamaicans following Friday’s surprising news that the Judicial Committee of the UK

Jamaica News

Caribbean leaders call meeting on Haiti in Jamaica

Jamaica will host a high-level meeting on Haiti on Monday, to be convened under the aegis of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
A release from the Minis

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols