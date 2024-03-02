Cops ID person of interest after 16-y-o girl is killed in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Police have identified a person of interest in the case where a 16-year-old girl was shot dead and another man injured during a gun attack in Little London, Westmoreland on Saturday.

Police reports are that a female identified as Anita Dennis of Grant Bush in the community left work at about 2:00 am on Saturday and while walking home she stopped and spoke to a male, who accompanied her on the journey.

Reports are that after the female reached home she was sitting on her verandah still speaking to the male when a man armed with a gun approached the two.

Several explosions were heard a few minutes later.

Police were called and Dennis and the other male were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital where Dennis succumbed to her injuries and the male was admitted.

Police have since identified a man named Anthoneil McNneil, otherwise called Jermaine or Skitty, as a person of interest in the shooting incident.