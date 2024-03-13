Cops probe discovery of murdered men in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Cops probe discovery of murdered men in St Catherine
Cops probe discovery of murdered men in St Catherine

The Major Investigations Division (MID) is probing the killing of two men whose bodies were found in bushes along the Dunbeholden main road in St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The identities of the deceased men remain unknown.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, residents stumbled on the bodies in the vicinity of an irrigation pump house, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found the bodies lying face down with what appeared to be both gunshot and chop wounds. Their hands were also bound.

The men appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s, were of dark complexion, and about five feet eight inches tall.

The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination at a later date.

