Curfew imposed in St Andrew South as criminals wreak havoc Loop Jamaica

Curfew imposed in St Andrew South as criminals wreak havoc

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the Union Gardens Community of the St. Andrew South Police Division. The curfew commenced at 6:00 pm, on Saturday, April 29, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Monday, April 31.

The boundaries of the curfew are north from the intersection of Brotherton and Oakland Drive going easterly following an imaginary line to the intersection of Waltham Park Road and 17 Lane.

East from the intersection of Waltham Park Road and 17 Lane following an imaginary line to an unnamed point in Union Gardens.

South: From the unnamed point in Union Gardens going westerly following an imaginary line to the intersection of Ashenheim Road and Developmental Road.

West: From the intersection of Ashenheim Road and Developmental Road going northerly following an imaginary line to the intersection of Brotherton and Oakland Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

The aim of this operation is to apprehend criminal elements aligned to these warring factions within the Division and seizure of illegal firearms, ammunition, dangerous drugs, wanted persons, and persons of interest as also to curtail the escalation of crimes within these spaces.

