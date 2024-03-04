Edith Chin sworn in as Custos of Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Businesswoman Edith Chin is the new Custos for the parish of Clarendon.

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, presented her with the Instrument of Office during a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Friday, March 1.

The new custos replaces William Shagoury, who served the parish for the past 13 years.

In his remarks, the governor-general congratulated Chin on her appointment, and thanked her for her willingness to assume the post.

He encouraged the other custodes across the island to support Chin in her new role.

“Give her the support she needs to carry out her responsibilities… stand by her and give her all the help she needs,” he said.

In her response, Chin expressed gratitude to the governor-general for the opportunity to serve as custos.

“As I embark on this journey, I am acutely aware of the immense responsibility that lies ahead. With over 600 justices of the peace (JP) on our register and a diverse range of needs and stakeholders across our parish, I am committed to prioritising partnerships, unity building, and encouraging dialogue,” she said.

She said it is with a profound sense of duty, optimism and gratitude that she steps into the role.

“I want to encourage collective re-engagement with the National Anthem as a dynamic guide for national development and personal responsibility,” she said, while also expressing appreciation for the welcome and generous offers of support from fellow custodes and senior JPs.

Chin commended Shagoury for his years of exemplary service to Clarendon, and thanked him for his “guidance, encouragement and unwavering confidence in me”.

The main role of the custos is to represent the governor-general as the first citizen of the respective parish.

Among the core functions of the custos is engaging in activities that promote the rule of law, public order and civic pride.

He or she is also responsible for recommending and swearing in JPs and supervising the execution of their legislative functions.