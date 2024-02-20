Edwin Allen and St Jago take charge at Central Champs Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen High are poised to reclaim the girls’ title, while St Jago High are set to maintain their hold on the boys’ title after the first day of the two-day Central Athletics Championships at GC Foster College in Spanish Town on Tuesday.

Edwin Allen, a perennial powerhouse who narrowly lost the 2023 title to Hydel High by half a point, currently lead the girls’ championship with 153 points after 15 scored finals. They hold a commanding 79-point lead over second-place Holmwood Technical High School with 74 points, while St Jago High sit in third place with 73 points. Hydel, which secured their first championship in 2023 and subsequently clinched their first girls’ title at the Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships (commonly known as Champs), are struggling in fourth place with 68.50 points. St Catherine High School complete the top five with 41 points.

St Jago High, undefeated in the boys’ title race, have amassed 141 points after 16 finals, establishing a commanding 65-point lead over second place Clarendon College with 76 points. Edwin Allen hold the third position with 54 points. St Catherine High follow closely with 44 points, while Manchester High round off the top five with 38 points.

St Jago High displayed dominance throughout the day, clinching victory in eight out of the 16 completed finals, including achieving a one-two finish in four of those events.

The Spanish Town-based team excelled particularly in the 100m events, accumulating a total of 39 points. They emerged victorious in two out of the three finals.

Marquies Page led the way for St Jago in the short sprint as he stormed to victory in the Boys’ Class Three 100m with an impressive 10.89 seconds – 0.30 faster than the meet record time he set less than three hours prior in the seventh heat of the preliminary round. Page finished well clear of his teammate Andre Boyd who was second in 11.28 while Kalel of Edwin Allen came in third with a time of 11.37.

Detarje Morgan (left) of St Jago High wins the Boys’ Class Two 100m.

Detarje Morgan from St Jago claimed victory in the Boys’ Class Two 100m with a time of 10.84 seconds, benefiting from a stroke of luck. Charles Wright of St Catherine High, widely considered the pre-race favourite and the fastest qualifier, appeared poised for victory but pulled up just shy of the finish line, allowing Morgan to surge ahead. Wright, visibly in pain, limped across the line to secure second place in 11.02 seconds. Rodneil Mitchell of York Castle was third with a time of 11.08 seconds.

Omarion Barrett of Steer Town Academy caused a minor upset in the Boys’ Class One 100m race, which took place amidst heavy rain and was marred by two false starts.

Omarion Barrett (right) of Steer Town Academy wins the Boys’ Class One 100m.

Barrett crossed the finish line in 10.82 seconds to claim victory. Rhaeim Allyson of Clarendon College secured second place with a time of 10.89, while Tajai Duffus from St Jago High, the fastest qualifier with a time of 10.63, finished third in 10.95 seconds. Joshua St Jean of Edwin Allen and Tay-Shawn Barnes of Steer Town Academy were both disqualified for false starts.

St Jago also dominated in the 1500m events, securing two out of the three titles and accumulating 29 points in this category.

Ryan Acahu and Cory Christie clinched the 1500m titles for St. Jago.

Acahu secured victory in the Boys’ Class One 1500m, clocking in at 4 minutes 09.78 seconds (4:09.78), outpacing Waval Davis (4:12.02) of Foga Road High and Roquelme Johnson (4:16.10) of Bellefield High.

Meanwhile, Christie triumphed in the Boys’ Class Three 1500m with a time of 4:30.53, besting his teammate Phillip Palmer (4:36.45) and Kevon Palmer from Manchester High (4:42.71). Moses Johnson of Edwin Allen claimed the Class Three 1500m title with a time of 4:19.03.

St Jago further demonstrated their dominance with one-two finishes in both the Boys’ Class Three 400m and the 2000m steeplechase open events.

In the Boys’ Class Three 400m, Rushaine Richards secured a comfortable victory in 50.24 seconds, breaking the previous meet record of 50.80 set by Trodian Flemmings of Manchester High in 2022. Raneil Burke claimed second place with a time of 53.04. Paul Henry from Foga Road High emerged victorious in the Class Two category, clocking 48.53 seconds, while Omarie Williamson of Holmwood Technical clinched the Class Three title with a time of 48.35 seconds.

Daniel Pennett triumphed in the 2000m steeplechase open, crossing the finish line in 6:25.70 seconds, with his teammate Rahiem Walker securing second place in 6:41.90.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen powers through to victory in the Class Two 100m.

On the girls’ side, Edwin Allen also showcased dominance by securing victory in seven out of the 15 finals.

Of the 153 points accumulated by the Clarendon-based school, 61 points were earned from the 100m events, where they claimed victory in three out of the four races.

Star sprinter Theianna-Lee Terrelonge once again stood out for Edwin Allen in the sprint. The 16-year-old maintained her impressive form this season by leading home a one-two finish in the Class Two 100m. Terrelonge easily secured victory in 11.51 seconds, pulling away from the field, while Renecia Edwards also achieved a sub-12 clocking, finishing second in 11.91 seconds. Jenella Canns of St Jago High claimed third place with a time of 12.15 seconds.

Edwin Allen also clinched a one-two finish in both Classes Three and Four. Kerelle Etienne claimed victory in the Girls’ Class Three 100m with a time of 11.71 seconds, ahead of Jaree Tape who clocked 12.11 seconds. Maria Baker of Holmwood Technical finished third in 12.16 seconds.

Jounee Armstrong (centre) of Edwin Allen wins the Girls’ Class One 100m.

In the Girls’ Class One 100m, Jounee Armstrong emerged victorious in the pouring rain with a time of 11.97 seconds, while Trezequet Taylor finished second in 12.08 seconds. Asharria

Rihanna Scott of Ferncourt High prevented Edwin Allen from achieving a clean sweep by winning the Class Four title in a commendable time of 12.02 seconds. Tashana Godfrey (12.38) and Makaila McDonald (12.52) of Edwin Allen secured second and third place, respectively.

Rihanna Scott of Ferncourt wins the Girls’ Class Four 100m.

Edwin Allen also dominated the 400m, securing two out of the three titles. Tonyan Beckford led the charge in the Girls’ Class One 400m, crossing the finish line in 53.71 seconds, ahead of Natasha Fox who clocked 54.70 seconds.

Kellyann Carr triumphed in the Girls’ Class Two 400m with a time of 53.87 seconds, well ahead of Shevaughn Thomas from Vere Technical who finished in 54.45 seconds. Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel secured third place in 54.46 seconds. Sashana Johnson of Hydel claimed the Class Three title in 55.90 seconds.

Three different schools clinched the 1500m titles. Kaydeen Johnson won the Girls’ Class One 1500m with a time of 4:41.19, securing one of three victories for Hydel. Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen finished second in 4:43.28, while Cindy Rose took third place in 4:43.77.

Ashara Frater of Vere Technical emerged victorious in the Class Two 1500m with a time of 4:42.64, while Alikay Reynolds of Alphansus Davis High School claimed the Class Three title in 4:54.74.

In the first final of the day, Holmwood’s Ugandan athlete, Florence Nafamba, outbattled Taiefa Gowe of Hydel High to win the Girls’ 2000m steeplechase open. Nafamba secured victory in 7:17.26, marking the sole success for Holmwood on the day, with Gowe closely following behind in 7:17.35.