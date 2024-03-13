Female security guard dead after being hit by car in St Mary Loop Jamaica

A female security guard died as a result of injuries she sustained upon being struck by a motor vehicle along the Trinity main road in St Mary on Monday.

The deceased is 34-year-old Afia Archer, who was assigned to the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) office in Port Maria, St Mary.

She succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 7:45 am on Monday, Archer was crossing the roadway when she was hit by a grey Toyota Probox motorcar that was heading towards Port Maria.

She sustained multiple injuries and was assisted to the hospital, where she died the following day.

Police investigations are ongoing into the development.