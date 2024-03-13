Grange Hill schools to reopen after closure amid community violence Loop Jamaica

Schools in the Grange Hill community of Westmoreland are set to reopen for classes on Thursday after decisive actions that have been taken by local police and military forces.

The latest development is coming after a recent flare-up of gang violence in the community forced educational institutions there to close their doors, disrupting the lives of many students and educators.

The violence in the community included five murders there within a three-day period.

But head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Area 1 network, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, has provided an optimistic update on the situation.

“In response to the fear of crime, violence and gang activities, we have launched several initiatives with the support of the military. This includes enforcing a curfew and conducting road policing efforts,” Chambers stated.

The police have underscored their commitment to the Grange Hill community not just as a temporary measure, but as a presence aimed at fostering a safe and secure environment over the long haul.

“We have been in the space from morning, moving around the various communities that are affected and having discussions with community members. We are getting very, very good support,” Chambers outlined.

The Westmoreland police, headed by Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph, is said to be intend on working closely with the stakeholders, including the local schools, community leaders and residents, to ensure that the peace and safety that have been restored through recent interventions, are maintained.

The main entrance to Grange Hill Primary School in Westmoreland.

Along with a focus on continuous dialogue, collaborative efforts and the implementation of comprehensive security measures, the police are said to be committed to standing alongside the Grange Hill community to uphold law and order, ensuring a brighter, safer future for the citizens.

Chambers pointed to the collaborative work that is already being done in Grange Hill, noting that from morning to evening, security forces have been moving around the affected communities, engaging in dialogue and receiving overwhelming support.

“We’ve also been in close communication with the principals of both Grange Hill Primary and Grange Hill High School,” he added, underscoring the importance of education and the readiness to resume school activities safely.

The Principal of Grange Hill High School, Trevine Donaldson Lawrence, expressed her confidence in the measures that have been taken by the police.

“Based on the reassurances from the police force and the local support on the ground, we are in a much better position to reopen for face-to-face classes tomorrow (Thursday),” she stated.

In a release, the police said the sentiment reflects a community ready to move forward, united in its effort to restore normalcy and safety for its children.

The release said as schools in Grange Hill prepare to welcome back students, the police continue to encourage anyone with information about violence producers to come forward.

The JCF said anyone who believes he or she has information that can assist the police in their investigations, should call Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station.