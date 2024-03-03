Gunfire greets cops who swooped in on local bar Loop Jamaica

A police team in St Catherine was met by gunfire when they went to a bar in Spanish Town in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.

The team of officers, who are assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division, seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition after the shooting subsided. A man was also shot.

The incident happened at the intersection of St Johns Road and Valdez Road in Spanish Town.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 2:35am, lawmen, acting on information about men attempting to break into a business place, conducted an operation at the bar. On the arrival of the team, they were reportedly greeted with gunfire.

When the shooting subsided, one man was seen with gunshot wounds to his leg. The police said further checks were made in the area, and one Sarsilmaz 9mm pistol was retrieved.

The man was transported to hospital where he was treated and remain under police guard.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.