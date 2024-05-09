Heat is on: Names out for motorists with outstanding warrants Loop Jamaica

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) has released the names of several motorists who have warrants for their arrests.
Police published the list of names with some motorists having up to 70 outstanding warrants.
“These persons are to turn themselves in immediately to the process office of PSTEB located at 16 1⁄2 Lower Elletson Road, Kingston 16, a release from the PSTEB stated.
“The police are imploring anyone knowing the whereabouts of the persons named to make contact with the police. In addition, persons can give information by calling PSTEB at 876-349-9366, the NIB Tip line at 811, the police 119 number or the nearest police station,” a release from the PSTEB stated.
The names of the motorists are listed below
1. Deniro English, 3 warrants
2. Able Edwards, 2 warrants3. Gary Edwards, 2 warrants
4. Hepburn Ellis, 2 warrants5. Huntley Evans, 2 warrants
6. Jerome Edwards, 2 warrants7. Jason Edwards, 2 warrants
8. Wayne Jamieson, 3 warrants9. Vonnette Jones, 2 warrants
10. Nikkeeta Jackson, 2 warrants11. Tiron Johnson, 2 warrants
12. Shadane Jonas, 2 warrants13. Shamarie Johnson, 2 warrants
14. Shamir Jones, 4 warrants
15. Shavaun Jackson, 2 warrants
16. Jacques Stephen, 2 warrants17. Richard Johnson, 2 warrants
18. Rashaun Johnson, 2 warrants19. Renardo James, 2 warrants
20. Deno Aitken, 12 warrants21. Ancel Thompson, 70 warrants
22. Jephtah Lawrence, 7 warrants23. Damian Lawrence, 5 warrants
24. Rodger Daley, 22 warrants25. Richard Denninson, 7 warrants
26. Shane Richards, 5 warrants27. Roshane Brown, 6 warrants
28. Peter Johnson, 5 warrants29. Romar Dillion, 5 warrants
30. Ricardo Hall, 6 warrants31. Ryan Brown, 5 warrants
32. Michael Davidson, 4 warrants33. Kevin Ellis, 4 warrants
34. Ryan Davis, 4 warrants35. Ricardo Duvall, 4 warrants
36. Ricardo Hunter, 4 warrants37. Richard Brown, 4 warrants
38. Shamar Howard, 4 warrants39. Shamar Howard, 4 warrants
40. Shamari Hayles, 4 warrants41. Warren Hanson, 4 warrants
42. Shaquille Harris, 4 warrants43. Jovayne O’Gilvie, 4 warrants
44. Garfield Oliver, 4 warrants45. Richard Davis, 4 warrants
46. Akeem Howe, 5 warrants47. Jeremiah Harris, 5 warrants,
48. Rodman Donaldson, 4 warrants49. Romeo Brown, 4 warrants
50. Eugene Headley, 4 warrants51. Kevin Lindsay, 3 warrants
52. Giovanni Lawrence, 2 warrants53. Javier Leslie, 2 warrants
54. Patrick Johnson, 3 warrants
55. Noel, Dwyer, 2 warrants
56. Natalie Duval, 2 warrants57. Maurice Daley, 2 warrants
58. Omeish Dyer, 3 warrants59. Odane Dawkins, 2 warrants
60. Oshane Dixon, 2 warrants,61. Oniel Dickens, 2 warrants
62. Omar Douglas, 2 warrants63. Keno Eccleston, 2 warrants
64. Joseph Latouche, 2 warrants65. Rayquan Denton, 2 warrants
66. Rick Brown, 2 warrants67. Jermaine Herron, 2 warrants
68. Sylvester Harrison, 2 warrants69. Jahmealy Hariott, 3 warrants
70. Javana Lawes, 2 warrants71. Ricardon Hartley, 2 warrants
72. Deveion Hutton, 2 warrants73. Derrion Harvey, 2 warrants
74. Cotterel King, 2 warrants75. Jason Kameka, 2 warrants
76. Jerannie Peterkin, 2 warrants77. Maurice Pinnock, 2 warrants
78. Donovan Powell, 2 warrants79. Obian Thompson, 2 warrants
Last year Justice Minister Delroy Chuck issued a warning to delinquent motorists that authoorities were moving to introduce electronic warrants for those with unpaid traffic tickets.
He said the police will soon be able to immediately arrest persons once they are pulled over on any given day.
The issuing of warrants electronically was promised months after the new Road Traffic Act came into effect on February 1, 2023, with increased penalties for road traffic violations.
Chuck said the police will be able to access the outstanding warrants for motorists while conducting spot checks across the island.