Heat is on: Names out for motorists with outstanding warrants Loop Jamaica

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) has released the names of several motorists who have warrants for their arrests.

Police published the list of names with some motorists having up to 70 outstanding warrants.

“These persons are to turn themselves in immediately to the process office of PSTEB located at 16 1⁄2 Lower Elletson Road, Kingston 16, a release from the PSTEB stated.

“The police are imploring anyone knowing the whereabouts of the persons named to make contact with the police. In addition, persons can give information by calling PSTEB at 876-349-9366, the NIB Tip line at 811, the police 119 number or the nearest police station,” a release from the PSTEB stated.

The names of the motorists are listed below

1. Deniro English, 3 warrants

2. Able Edwards, 2 warrants3. Gary Edwards, 2 warrants

4. Hepburn Ellis, 2 warrants5. Huntley Evans, 2 warrants

6. Jerome Edwards, 2 warrants7. Jason Edwards, 2 warrants

8. Wayne Jamieson, 3 warrants9. Vonnette Jones, 2 warrants

10. Nikkeeta Jackson, 2 warrants11. Tiron Johnson, 2 warrants

12. Shadane Jonas, 2 warrants13. Shamarie Johnson, 2 warrants

14. Shamir Jones, 4 warrants

15. Shavaun Jackson, 2 warrants

16. Jacques Stephen, 2 warrants17. Richard Johnson, 2 warrants

18. Rashaun Johnson, 2 warrants19. Renardo James, 2 warrants

20. Deno Aitken, 12 warrants21. Ancel Thompson, 70 warrants

22. Jephtah Lawrence, 7 warrants23. Damian Lawrence, 5 warrants

24. Rodger Daley, 22 warrants25. Richard Denninson, 7 warrants

26. Shane Richards, 5 warrants27. Roshane Brown, 6 warrants

28. Peter Johnson, 5 warrants29. Romar Dillion, 5 warrants

30. Ricardo Hall, 6 warrants31. Ryan Brown, 5 warrants

32. Michael Davidson, 4 warrants33. Kevin Ellis, 4 warrants

34. Ryan Davis, 4 warrants35. Ricardo Duvall, 4 warrants

36. Ricardo Hunter, 4 warrants37. Richard Brown, 4 warrants

38. Shamar Howard, 4 warrants39. Shamar Howard, 4 warrants

40. Shamari Hayles, 4 warrants41. Warren Hanson, 4 warrants

42. Shaquille Harris, 4 warrants43. Jovayne O’Gilvie, 4 warrants

44. Garfield Oliver, 4 warrants45. Richard Davis, 4 warrants

46. Akeem Howe, 5 warrants47. Jeremiah Harris, 5 warrants,

48. Rodman Donaldson, 4 warrants49. Romeo Brown, 4 warrants

50. Eugene Headley, 4 warrants51. Kevin Lindsay, 3 warrants

52. Giovanni Lawrence, 2 warrants53. Javier Leslie, 2 warrants

54. Patrick Johnson, 3 warrants

55. Noel, Dwyer, 2 warrants

56. Natalie Duval, 2 warrants57. Maurice Daley, 2 warrants

58. Omeish Dyer, 3 warrants59. Odane Dawkins, 2 warrants

60. Oshane Dixon, 2 warrants,61. Oniel Dickens, 2 warrants

62. Omar Douglas, 2 warrants63. Keno Eccleston, 2 warrants

64. Joseph Latouche, 2 warrants65. Rayquan Denton, 2 warrants

66. Rick Brown, 2 warrants67. Jermaine Herron, 2 warrants

68. Sylvester Harrison, 2 warrants69. Jahmealy Hariott, 3 warrants

70. Javana Lawes, 2 warrants71. Ricardon Hartley, 2 warrants

72. Deveion Hutton, 2 warrants73. Derrion Harvey, 2 warrants

74. Cotterel King, 2 warrants75. Jason Kameka, 2 warrants

76. Jerannie Peterkin, 2 warrants77. Maurice Pinnock, 2 warrants

78. Donovan Powell, 2 warrants79. Obian Thompson, 2 warrants

Last year Justice Minister Delroy Chuck issued a warning to delinquent motorists that authoorities were moving to introduce electronic warrants for those with unpaid traffic tickets.

He said the police will soon be able to immediately arrest persons once they are pulled over on any given day.

The issuing of warrants electronically was promised months after the new Road Traffic Act came into effect on February 1, 2023, with increased penalties for road traffic violations.

Chuck said the police will be able to access the outstanding warrants for motorists while conducting spot checks across the island.