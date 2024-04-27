Holness remembers slain recipient of PM’s Youth  Award Loop Jamaica

Former recipient of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Ceejay Cunningham is being remembered by Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his “innovative approach to farming and his dedication to his community”.

The 29-year-old Cunningham, who was also a tiler, was the recipient of the award in 2022.

He was shot and killed in Davyton, Manchester Friday afternoon. A 33 year-old man was also reportedly shot and injured in the incident.

Police reports are that about 5:45pm, both men were in the process of tiling a house under construction when gunshots were heard inside the building.

The police were called and Cunningham was found with bullet wounds to the head and the other man with a wound to the right thigh. Cunningham died at the scene.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Jamaica, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ceejay’s family, friends, and the entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time,” Holness said in a statement.

“His passion for farming and entrepreneurship was recognised as he was the owner and chief executive officer of Fairwoods Farm JA, with a quarter-acre vegetable farm, equipped with greenhouse technology,” Holness stated.

Pointing out that the young farmer was also a graduate of the Southwest TVET Institute, obtaining several HEART/ NSTA certifications, the prime minister added that “Through hard work and dedication, Ceejay exemplified the spirit of resilience and innovation in our youth”.

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Bellefield Division, Mario Mitchell, is urging the police to identify the killers of the man he described as a community role model.