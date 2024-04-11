Indian pharmaceutical company sets up shop in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, has welcomed the Indian multinational company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, to Jamaica.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday at its location in the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) corporate offices in New Kingston, the minister noted that the presence of the pharmaceutical giant in Jamaica is another dimension of cooperation between both countries.

“Jamaica is a really outstanding, attractive destination and we are very happy that Dr. Reddy’s Pharmaceuticals is here,” he said.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad. The global company seeks to provide affordable and innovative pharmaceutical interventions.

Its products and core services are spread across Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), generics, branded generics, biosimilars and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products around the world.

Areas of focus include gastroenterology, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited combines research and development, end-to- end manufacturing processes, and innovative digital technology to deliver quality medicines to its patients in 66 countries globally.