J Wray & Nephew to increase rum production with new column still Loop Jamaica

J Wray & Nephew Limited (JWN), Jamaica’s leading rum manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Campari Group, has announced a groundbreaking investment of US$65 million in a state-of-the-art Dunder (Vinasse) Treatment Plant and a new US $14.1 million column still at its New Yarmouth Distillery in Clarendon.

The installation of the innovative column still is set to elevate the production facility to the highest standards for rum production in Jamaica, enhancing global competitiveness. This cutting-edge technology enables the production of multiple rum brands from a single column, marking a significant leap forward in the industry.

This announcement heralds a great win for the rum industry in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, placing locally-made Jamaican rum in a more competitive category.

Clement ‘Jimmy’ Lawrence, Spirts Pool Chairman, commended JWN on this milestone, labelling it a “game changer for rum in Jamaica.”

Lawrence believes that Jamaica’s legacy of innovation in rum-making aligns with the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries.

“In the process of rum-making, the installation of this innovatively designed column still is not merely a mechanical upgrade; it’s a game changer, merging tradition with innovation,” Lawrence explained.

He highlighted the groundbreaking capacity and flexibility of the column still, breaking production records and ensuring an increased supply to meet local and global demand.

“The ability to produce multiple rum marques from a single column means that it increases the amount of rum that can be produced. This means that even more will be produced to supply the demands ensuring there are no shortages of rum here and a significantly increased production to take advantage of the global market, which is fantastic news for the spirits industry, and Jamaica by extension which will be earning increasing amounts of foreign exchange.”

Georgina Rueda, Senior Director of Supply Chain at JWN, emphasised the strategic nature of this investment, stating, “This innovative investment by Campari is aimed at increasing J. Wray & Nephew’s capacity as well as reducing our fuel consumption. We aim to reduce the impact of our operations on the environment. There is a viable market ahead regarding the future of rum.”

Rueda highlighted the expected growth in specific markets, such as the Asia/Pacific region, and expressed confidence in the global trajectory of rum consumption.

“Our investment is the right thing,” she further added. Addressing challenges, Rueda shared insights into the company’s enhanced supply chain resilience. “We are getting better at it, including having other supplier options, so that we can have some flexibility,” she stated. Rueda emphasised the company’s proactive approach in preparing for uncertainties related to international transportation, utility prices, and potential future challenges.

Similarly, the company toured the US $65 million state-of-the-art Dunder Treatment plant which will convert Dunder to Concentrated Molasses Solids (CMS), incorporating several new technologies that will revolutionize the way Dunder is treated. This will be the first facility of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean. As J. Wray & Nephew pioneers advancements in rum production technology, the company remains committed to sustainability, innovation, and meeting the evolving demands of the global spirits market.