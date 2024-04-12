JamaicaISee April ’24 Eclipse; first you see it, then you don’t Loop Jamaica

This week’s solar eclipse was a topic on everyone’s list. So, for this edition of #JamaicaISee, we take a closer look at an actual image of the eclipse, captured by JIS Photographer Donald Delahaye.

Delahaye, a seasoned lensman, captured the shot of the solar eclipse in the Kingston skies at about 2:30 pm on Monday, April 8.

The full eclipse swept across North America, plunging sections of the United States, Canada and Mexico into darkness for about four minutes as the moon came directly between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the light of the sun.

Jamaica and other Caribbean countries experienced a partial eclipse, where only a part of the sun was covered.

But De La Haye, captured this beautiful image ­– and several others – in the knick of time.