#JamaicaISee April ’24 Eclipse; first you see it, then you don’t Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#JamaicaISee April ’24 Eclipse; first you see it, then you don’t Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica Athletics Invitational receives $10m from Sports Minister

Lasco’s solar pilot sets pace for energy resilience

#JamaicaISee April ’24 Eclipse; first you see it, then you don’t

A US$101 shipment will attract full duty, says Jamaica Customs

No such thing as a rolling stop, says chief traffic cop

How to renew your motor vehicle registration online

30 people, including students, injured in crash on Portmore Toll Road

Stephen Curry has 22 points, Warriors rally to beat Trail Blazers

Atalanta stun Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in Europa League

Jolyan Silvera’s bail application put off to May 2

Friday Apr 12

27°C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

2 hrs ago

(Photo: Donald Delahaye via JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

This week’s solar eclipse was a topic on everyone’s list. So, for this edition of #JamaicaISee, we take a closer look at an actual image of the eclipse, captured by JIS Photographer Donald Delahaye.

Delahaye, a seasoned lensman, captured the shot of the solar eclipse in the Kingston skies at about 2:30 pm on Monday, April 8.

The full eclipse swept across North America, plunging sections of the United States, Canada and Mexico into darkness for about four minutes as the moon came directly between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the light of the sun.

Jamaica and other Caribbean countries experienced a partial eclipse, where only a part of the sun was covered.

But De La Haye, captured this beautiful image ­– and several others – in the knick of time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaica Athletics Invitational receives $10m from Sports Minister

Business

Lasco’s solar pilot sets pace for energy resilience

Lifestyle

#JamaicaISee April ’24 Eclipse; first you see it, then you don’t

More From

Business

UWI invests $78 million in phase one of College Common renovation

The University of the West Indies, Mona (The UWI), is investing $78 million in the initial phase of the College Common Project, aimed at refurbishing units at College Common in St Andrew to accommodat

Jamaica News

See also

Protesting JUTC bus drivers back on the job, says company

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has advised that its services have been resumed on the Portmore to downtown Kingston route following a disruption through withdrawal of service on Thursday due

World News

Vietnam sentences real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death for fraud

Real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was sentenced Thursday to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam in the country’s largest financial fraud case ever, state media Vietnam Net said.

Jamaica News

Hefty fine for persons found with lobsters during closed season

Persons found with lobsters during the closed season which runs from April 1 to June 30, 2024, will face a maximum fine of $3 million or two years in prison.
The National Fisheries Authority (NFA)

Jamaica News

How to renew your motor vehicle registration online

Tax office resumes pilot at 6 locations

Jamaica News

Gun, ammunition seized in Bull Bay, St Andrew

A police team from the Kingston Eastern division seized a Springfield 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Pleasant View, Bull Bay in St Andrew on

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols