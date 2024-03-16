J’cans now charged as cops find $10m hidden in hair products Loop Jamaica

Two Jamaican nationals— including a woman are to face the court to answer to charges in relation to breaches under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The incident stems from the seizure of USD 70,000 at the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, on Tuesday, March12.

They are 44-year-old Deno Baker, a mason of Bodles Crescent, Old Harbour, St. Catherine and 34-year-old Randy-Kay Blair a cosmologist of Harrison Town, St Ann.

Baker and Blair were charged with the following offences: Possession of Criminal Property Cross-Border Movement of Funds Bringing Criminal Property into Jamaica Concealing Criminal Property, and Conspiracy to bring criminals into Jamaica

Reports are that about 5:40 pm., Barker and Blair arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on a flight from the Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

During security procedures anomalies were observed in both their luggage. As a result, a search was conducted of both their luggage, which led to the discovery that USD 39,828.00 and USD 30,460.00 were found insideBaker’s and Blair’s luggage respectively, both monies were found concealed in jars with hairproducts.

Baker and Balsir were subsequently taken into custody. Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys, they were charged on Friday, March 15 by detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division Police Division.

They are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, March 21.