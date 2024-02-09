JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling Loop Jamaica

The Supreme Court has denied an application for the continuation of the temporary injunction barring the holding of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) voting congress.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) stated in a press release that the Supreme Court rejected an application to extend the temporary injunction preventing the holding of its voting congress.

According to a press release from the JFF, the application was denied because the applicants, Patricia Garel and Beach Soccer Jamaica, failed to demonstrate their affiliation or membership with the JFF.

“This has been the position of the JFF, and we are pleased that the way is now cleared for us to set the new election date, which will be determined by the board,” the press release stated.

Originally scheduled for January 14, the voting congress was postponed due to a court-ordered injunction.

The injunction stemmed from Beach Soccer Jamaica, led by president Patricia Garel, seeking inclusion in the election of JFF officers.

Citing Article 12 of the JFF’s constitution, Beach Soccer claims membership in the federation but alleges it was sidelined in favour of another entity, the Beach Football Association of Jamaica, founded in October 2022.

The injunction that was granted expired today.

JFF president Michael Ricketts, in office since September 2017, faces a challenge from his first vice president, Raymond Anderson.