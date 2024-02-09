JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival

PNP expels four members after Nomination Day

Gov’t mulled holding general, local gov’t elections same time in 2020

Over $2m forfeited from farmer with illegal gun

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

West Indies fall short against Australia in opening T20 international

Local polls: 37 independent candidates among 499 councillor hopefuls

Friday Feb 09

26°C
Loop Sports

43 minutes ago

JFF president Michael Ricketts. (PHOTO: File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Supreme Court has denied an application for the continuation of the temporary injunction barring the holding of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) voting congress.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) stated in a press release that the Supreme Court rejected an application to extend the temporary injunction preventing the holding of its voting congress.

According to a press release from the JFF, the application was denied because the applicants, Patricia Garel and Beach Soccer Jamaica, failed to demonstrate their affiliation or membership with the JFF.

“This has been the position of the JFF, and we are pleased that the way is now cleared for us to set the new election date, which will be determined by the board,” the press release stated.

Originally scheduled for January 14, the voting congress was postponed due to a court-ordered injunction.

The injunction stemmed from Beach Soccer Jamaica, led by president Patricia Garel, seeking inclusion in the election of JFF officers.

Citing Article 12 of the JFF’s constitution, Beach Soccer claims membership in the federation but alleges it was sidelined in favour of another entity, the Beach Football Association of Jamaica, founded in October 2022.

The injunction that was granted expired today.

JFF president Michael Ricketts, in office since September 2017, faces a challenge from his first vice president, Raymond Anderson.

Related Articles

Sport

January 13, 2024 01:33 AM

Sport

December 20, 2023 06:13 PM

Sport

January 5, 2024 05:11 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Sport

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Jamaica News

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the Paris Games will be her fifth and final Olympics.
The 37-year-old sprinter, who won two gold medals at 100 metres and another in the 4×100 relay, tol

See also

Sport

Kobe immortalised with a 19-ft bronze statue outside the Lakers’ arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, honouring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena.
The 4,000-pound s

Jamaica News

Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh duh now?’

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Kim Brown-Lawrence, who was on Thursday nominated as the party’s councillor-candidate for the Brown’s Town Division in the St Ann North Western constituency, has a charge fo

Entertainment

Stevie Wonder, Brad Pitt spotted at star-studded One Love LA premiere

Celebs join Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ziggy Marley to celebrate legendary Jamaican on his birthday

Jamaica News

499 candidates nominated for Local Government Elections

A total of 499 candidates were nominated on Thursday to contest the Local Government Elections that are scheduled for February 26.
The figure includes 496 candidates vying for seats in the 228 ele

Business

Sygnus to manage US$100 million CARICOM Resilience Fund

Sygnus Capital has been announced as the fund manager for the CARICOM Resilience Fund (CRF).  Launched in Bridgetown, Barbados, the fund is a US$100 million blended finance vehicle focused on cli

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols