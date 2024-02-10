Jota, Diaz and Nunez score for Liverpool in 3-1 win over Burnley Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League football match against Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez — Liverpool’s starting front three while Mohamed Salah is out injured — all scored for the Premier League leaders in a 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The Reds responded to Manchester City’s extremely brief return to the league’s summit, after their 2-0 victory against Everton hours earlier, with a triumph that tested their mettle even more than their stretched resources.

While the three points reestablished Liverpool’s two-point advantage, the less-than-convincing nature of victory against the league’s next-to-last side was not quite befitting the occasion of the hosts’ biggest league crowd of 60,725 after the full opening of the Anfield Road stand.

For a time it appeared Liverpool, which were without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Joe Gomez because of illness as well as the injured Salah, were still suffering a hangover from the defeat at Arsenal last week.

It took the familiar right boot of Trent Alexander-Arnold, setting a new mark of 58 for Premier League assists by a defender, and the equally reliable head of Jota to put them ahead at a corner in the 31st.

The sloppy concession of an equalizer, when Dara O’Shea headed in at a corner on the stroke of halftime, posed further problems as did the withdrawal of Alexander-Arnold — only recently returned from a knee injury — at the break.

It was the England international’s replacement, Harvey Elliott, who set up headed goals for Diaz in the 52nd and Nunez in the 78th to ease the pressure.

However, had on-loan Chelsea forward David Fofana been as clinical as he was scoring twice last weekend, then not only would Liverpool be looking up at City but questions would have started to be asked about their ability to match their long-time rivals.

Liverpool should have Salah and Dominic Szoboszlai back from injury in the next couple of weeks.

See also

Businessman shot dead in St Thomas

A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen in York, St Thomas on Thursday.
The deceased is 42-year-old shop and bar operator Delvin Hayles, alias ‘Short Boss’, of Shanty Town, York in the parish.

Sport

Jockey Abigail Able named Q8Oils brand ambassador in historic move

Jockey Abigail Able has signed a significant deal with  Bearings & Accessories’ product, Q8Oils, stepping into a role as a brand ambassador in a notable move toward gender equity within horse

Jamaica News

Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls

Jamaicans will get a chance to hear from some of their prospective local government representatives in the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in two

Entertainment

TikTok sensation Kizzy Don, Rum Bar collab on 2024 calendar

TikTok sensation and recording artiste Kizzy Don is the face of Rum Bar’s 2024 calendar.
Rum Bar brand, which is under the management of Worthy Park Estate, announced the collab recently.

Jamaica News

JLP expels seven for nominating as independents or PNP candidates

Seven persons who were nominated to run as independent candidates or on the People’s National Party (PNP) ticket for the February 26 local government election have been expelled from the governing Jam

Lifestyle

Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won!

Loop Jamaica, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a J$500,000 dream living room makeover!
Last time out, our lucky winner, Glenessa Mart

 

