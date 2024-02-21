17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Eiffel Tower closed by striking workers ahead of the Paris Olympics

German woman reported missing, last seen in St Ann

Dani Alves found guilty of rape, sentenced to 4/12 years in prison

17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann

$20m support for fishers who were affected by sea-waves on February 6

Edwin Allen and St Jago reign at Central Champs

Linstead cabbie charged with almost ‘every sexual offence in the book’

Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL

Liverpool beat Luton 4-1 to move four points clear in Premier League

Jamaica’s economy grew by 1.9% in Q4 of 2023

Thursday Feb 22

7°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a teenager in Seville Heights, St Ann on Tuesday night.

The deceased is 17-year-old Deshawn Gordon, popularly known as ‘Shawn D’, of Seville Heights.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 11pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Gordon’s body was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is being theorised that the teenager was pounced upon by unknown assailants while on the way  to a shop in the community.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Allyson Felix and hubby visit Jamaica for ‘babymoon’

Sport

Eiffel Tower closed by striking workers ahead of the Paris Olympics

Jamaica News

German woman reported missing, last seen in St Ann

More From

Jamaica News

Homecoming, birthday celebration for burn victim who almost died

Cops release photo of suspect now that he’s an adult

Jamaica News

See also

Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend held after months on the run

Burn victim Alecia King’s ex-boyfriend, the man wanted in connection with the early-morning attack that left her battling for her life, has been arrested.
King, who recently turned 18 years old and

Jamaica News

17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a teenager in Seville Heights, St Ann on Tuesday night.
The deceased is 17-year-old Deshawn Gordon, popularly known as ‘Shawn D’, of Seville H

Jamaica News

Modern medical towers for UHWI

Work is slated to begin soon on Phase One of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Redevelopment Project.
This will include the realignment of the Ring Road, which is a key infrastructu

Jamaica News

‘Train line’ of developments coming for Portland, says PM

‘Whole heap a things a gwaan’: New houses, town centre, BPO facility, and bypass planned for parish

Jamaica News

Mark Gibbs: Independent candidate with 4-point, 1-page manifesto

Local Gov’t Election

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols