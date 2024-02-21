17-year-old boy shot dead in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a teenager in Seville Heights, St Ann on Tuesday night.

The deceased is 17-year-old Deshawn Gordon, popularly known as ‘Shawn D’, of Seville Heights.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 11pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Gordon’s body was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is being theorised that the teenager was pounced upon by unknown assailants while on the way to a shop in the community.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.