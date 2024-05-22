Journalist shot dead in Corporate Area Loop Jamaica

A journalist was shot dead at a section of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew last night.

He has been identified as Job Nelson, who was up to yesterday working with the RJRGLEANER Communications Group. He was 53 years old.

Before rejoining the Gleaner team just over a year ago, Nelson worked with Loop News for more than six years.

He had also worked with the Jamaica Observer.

Reports reaching Loop News are that Nelson, who was an all-rounder, was driving his motor car along Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of St Andrew Technical High School, when he stopped at the traffic light and was fired on by gunmen.

In a bid to drive himself to the hospital, he reportedly crashed into a utility pole.

The incident happened just before 11pm.

The police were called to the location and when they got there, they reportedly saw the crashed motor vehicle.

The injured journalist had already been assisted to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Editor-in-chief of The Gleaner, Moya Thomas, said his death is a “tough one to process”.

“Many of us saw and spoke with him yesterday. Job knew his sports and in that regard was dedicated, diligent and reliable, giving significant support, particularly across The Gleaner and Star publications as well as our online spaces,” Thomas is quoted in a story published by the Gleaner.