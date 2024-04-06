Kes The Band brings ‘amazing’ vibes to Rytz Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Kes The Band brings ‘amazing’ vibes to Rytz Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Tis the season for events at Edna!

Tyler Mason secures sole Jamaican victory at Miramar Invitational

Criminal Records Office goes digital

Jamaica’s export earnings up 12.1% Jan – Nov, 2023 says STATIN

64-y-o female vendor from Greenwich Park reported missing

Arsenal back on top of the EPL with commanding win over Brighton

SportsMax and TTT forge partnership for Paris 2024 Olympics coverage

5 charged in abuse probe involving US boys in St Elizabeth

Road closures for carnival in Jamaica on Sunday

Brentford frustrate Aston Villa to open door for Spurs in top 4 race

Sunday Apr 07

11°C
Carnival

Carnival in Jamaica

Sponsored By : Campari Loop Entertainment

14 hrs ago

Kes The Band brings ‘amazing’ vibes to Rytz

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kes The Band kicked things up a notch at Rytz on Thursday, as the fete countdown to Carnival Road March continued in Jamaica.

The 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Road March winner Mical Teja, also performed.

The event, a collaboration between I Love Soca and Tipsy Music Festival, added to the exciting build-up to Sunday.

Better yet, check out what patrons had to say as they vibed and danced the night.

Videographer Ramon Lindsay was on location to bring you these Loop Entertainment highlights!

The Loop team with see you on the road for Carnival Sunday!

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

‘Tis the season for events at Edna!

Sport

Tyler Mason secures sole Jamaican victory at Miramar Invitational

Carnival

Daybreak dubbed ‘celebrity hotspot’ amid Carnival weekend kick-off

More From

Jamaica News

15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson and her son, one-year-old Malichi Williston, of Portmore Park, Bridgeport in St Catherine, who have been missing since Friday, April

See also

Jamaica News

5 charged in abuse probe involving US boys in St Elizabeth

Charges have been laid against five men in relation to the probe into the allegations of physical abuse of eight American teenagers who were recently removed from the Atlantis Leadership Academy in St

Sport

Tyler Mason secures sole Jamaican victory at Miramar Invitational

Tyler Mason emerged as the only Jamaican winner at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida on Saturday. He triumphed in the 110m hurdles, crossing the finish line

Carnival

Road closures for carnival in Jamaica on Sunday

Motorists should expect delays due to three road parades

Entertainment

Fans give support to Buju Banton amid death of his son 

Dancehall and reggae singer Buju Banton is mourning the death of his son, Miles Myrie. 
Miles, 20, passed away recently, but there has been no public confirmation of the cause of death. 

Sport

SportsMax and TTT forge partnership for Paris 2024 Olympics coverage

International Media Content Ltd (IMC), the owner and broadcaster of the SportsMax channels throughout the Caribbean region, has reached an unprecedented broadcasting agreement for the Paris 2024 Summe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols