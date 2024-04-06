Kes The Band brings ‘amazing’ vibes to Rytz Loop Jamaica

Kes The Band kicked things up a notch at Rytz on Thursday, as the fete countdown to Carnival Road March continued in Jamaica.

The 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Road March winner Mical Teja, also performed.

The event, a collaboration between I Love Soca and Tipsy Music Festival, added to the exciting build-up to Sunday.

Better yet, check out what patrons had to say as they vibed and danced the night.

Videographer Ramon Lindsay was on location to bring you these Loop Entertainment highlights!

The Loop team with see you on the road for Carnival Sunday!