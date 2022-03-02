Kim Kardashian Officially Single Despite Kanye West Plea For His Family Back

Kim Kardashian is officially single.

Kardashian’s motion was granted on Wednesday after a court hearing which saw little to no drama after weeks of Kanye West having meltdowns on the internet. During Wednesday’s hearing, the judge signed off on the order without imposing any special conditions on either party.

According to TMZ, Kardashian appeared on video from a closet in her home while estranged husband Ye was absent but represented by a new attorney he hired overnight after firing his fourth attorney Chris Melcher.

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian will drop her husband’s last name West and only use her maiden name, Kardashian. The successful bifurcation motion being passed was also explained by Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, who said Kim would be single. At the same time, the custody and property issues continue before the court.

In the meantime, Kanye West is challenging the prenup agreement the couple had, saying that it was never ratified. His previous filings asked the court to freeze her assets while the court determined whether the prenup agreement was valid.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Kanye’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but she did request three conditions be granted, of which only one was upheld.

Judge Steve Cochran said the condition that any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies.

However, two of the more controversial requests by Kanye were rejected. These are that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if she remarries, she would waive the “marital privilege.”

Ahead of the declaration that the bifurcation motion would be granted was the “prove up” under oath that saw the court asking Kim several questions such as “Are there problems in your relationship?” and “Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?” to which she answered yes and no respectively.

A TMZ source has reportedly said that Kanye was not against her being single as he wants the divorce to be granted.

In the meantime, West made a power move ahead of the Wednesday hearing as he fired his fourth attorney Chris Melcher and hired power attorney Samantha Spector who was the attorney for Nicole Young in the Dr. Dre divorce matter where the former was awarded a sizable $100 million divorce settlement.

In the meantime, Kanye West has not reacted to the news yet, but the singer posted a 3:46 seconds music video for his latest song, “Eazy” featuring The Game, where he famously disses Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s current boyfriend.

Kanye West’s use of Instagram has been brought up in the current proceedings as Kim doubled down on her efforts to be declared single from him after his consistent social media posts attacking her and Davidson, which she said caused her “emotional distress.”

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian said.

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” her court filings read, (via People).

In the meantime, West’s then-lawyer Melcher had responded that there was no proof that the rapper made the posts, although there are screenshots of the posts, including one where he held up a poster with himself saying that his account was not hacked and it was he that made the posts.

Kardashian has since dropped West’s name from her KKW brand and is rebranding as KK beauty.

The couple shares four children who have been in the middle of the social media drama by West, who claimed he was denied from seeing his children and that Kardashian kidnapped his daughter Chicago on her 4th birthday.