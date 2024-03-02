Liverpool score deep in stoppage time to win at Forest Loop Jamaica

Loop Sports
7 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forest at City ground in Nottingham, England, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez scored a huge goal in the English Premier League title race, netting in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and move his team four points clear on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker came off the bench and glanced home a header to end Liverpool’s 40-year wait for a victory at the City Ground.

There were angry scenes among Forest players and coaching staff after the final whistle, with even club owner Evangelos Marinakis coming down to the touchline to express his unhappiness. Eight minutes had been officially added on by the referee, which was perhaps the cause of Forest’s complaints.

Second-placed City will look to restore the gap to Liverpool to one point by beating Manchester United at home in the derby on Sunday. Arsenal, which are a point further back in third, visit last-placed Sheffield United on Monday.

In the race for Champions League qualification, fifth-placed Tottenham came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and trim the gap to Aston Villa to two points. Villa visited Luton later on Saturday.

Chelsea’s humdrum league campaign wasn’t getting much better, with Mauricio Pochettino’s team needing a late equalizer to draw at struggling Brentford 2-2.

There were 3-0 home wins for Newcastle and Fulham against Wolverhampton and Brighton, respectively, while West Ham won at Everton 3-1.

