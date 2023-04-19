Home
Loop Lens: Hey there, sunshine!

Loop Lens: Hey there, sunshine! Loop Jamaica

Loop News
Loop Lens: Hey there, sunshine!

Digicel kicks off season of thanking customers for 22 years

Tourism will be Jamaica’s biggest driver of economic growth — Bartlett

NBA: Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

Young Girlz unstoppable in U20 Qualifiers, secure place in final round

Men held alongside 14-y-o in lotto scam raid, identified

Reggae Boyz to start Concacaf Gold Cup against USA in Chicago

Real Madrid sail into Champions League semis, Chelsea adrift

JPL: Waterhouse edge closer to playoff spot; Chapelton relegated

Barbados PM looks at role of music in crime, urges cooperation

Kadeem Rodgers

1 hrs ago

Sunrise, sunshine, and sunbathing with Sunnation! (Photos: Contributed)

Despite jumping at several lead-up events prior, plenty soca revellers were up at the crack of dawn for Sunrise Breakfast Party, the Carnival in Jamaica edition.

The chic early morning soiree took place on the lawns of the Kingston Polo Club in Caymanas Estates, St Catherine.

Heineken, the premium beer sponsor, ensured that patrons were refreshed with green cocktails, while they relinquished their woes to the music.

Soca acts Major Penny had just about every patron whining to every tune, while others were completely engrossed with Jamaican-made brekkie or Johnnie Walker cocktails.

Loop Lens takes our parasols to the green!

UPDATE: Father and son reported missing return home

The father and son who were reported missing on the weekend have returned home.
Roderick O’Connor, 38, and his young son, Roderick Jr, whose relatives had been unable to reach them since Good F

Carnival

Sweet treats galore pon di road with Xodus Carnival

Revellers from near and far converged to jump with Xodus/Bacchanal Carnival on Sunday, and fete they did!
From Devon House on Waterloo Road to Trafalgar Road, Lady Musgrave Road, Old Hope Road, Oxf

Jamaica News

Family searches for missing father and son

… last heard from them on Good Friday

Jamaica News

14-year-old among 4 held in lotto scam raid in MoBay

A 14-year-old boy was among four people arrested during an operation carried out by the Lottery Scam Task Force in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday.
Reports are that members of the Lottery Sca

Sport

Reggae Girlz battle Honduras for spot in Concacaf U20 Championship

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz are facing a must-win situation against Honduras on Tuesday as they aim to advance from the preliminary round at the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers at th

Business

Banks to take up management role at Pan Jamaica’s associate Sagicor

…steps down from leadership of recently formed conglomerate Pan Jamaica Group

