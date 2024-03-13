Man reportedly found with gun after cops spot ‘funny movements’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man reportedly found with gun after cops spot ‘funny movements’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Two Jamaicans arrested after US$70,000 (Ja$10 million) seized at NMIA

Female security guard dead after being hit by car in St Mary

Grange Hill schools to reopen after closures amid community violence

Cops probe discovery of murdered men in St Catherine

Haitians participated in Jamaica talks on their country – Gov’t

Man reportedly found with gun after cops spot ‘funny movements’

Courts Optical readies 5th Brighter View initiative

Sada sets new Barbados national 200m record at GC Foster Classic

KFC Jamaica launches new online ordering platform

Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged

Wednesday Mar 13

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Forty-one-year-old Antoniel Gordon, a fisherman of Hurlock district, St James, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred in his community on Monday, March 12.

Reports from the Granville police are that about 9am, law enforcers were on patrol in the area when they saw Gordon walking along the roadway. He was observed acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the security force team.

Gordon was accosted and searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody, and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Two Jamaicans arrested after US$70,000 (Ja$10 million) seized at NMIA

Jamaica News

Female security guard dead after being hit by car in St Mary

Jamaica News

Grange Hill schools to reopen after closures amid community violence

More From

Jamaica News

PNP, JLP supporters clash at Kingston swearing-in ceremony

Opposition condemns incident

Jamaica News

Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged

See also

A child-stealing charge has been laid against 40-year-old Sushana Greenfield of Oxford Street in Kingston Central in relation to an incident on the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston

Jamaica News

Income tax threshold moves to $1.7m from $1.5m – Clarke

The income tax threshold has been increased to $1.7 million from $1.5 million effective April 1.
This means Pay As You Earn (PAYE) workers will not pay income tax on the first $1.7 million that the

Jamaica News

Councillor Andrew Swaby sworn in as new mayor of Kingston

Councillor for the Vineyard Town Division in St Andrew South Eastern, Andrew Swaby, was on today sworn in as the new mayor of Kingston.
He succeeds Councillor for the Seivwright Gardens Division in

Jamaica News

Dr Kevin Blake is Jamaica’s next police commissioner 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Kevin Blake has been confirmed as Jamaica’s next Commissioner of Police.
The appointment takes effect Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
The announcement was made by

World News

April’s total solar eclipse is a month away

Here’s why it’s worth the watch and how to stay safe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols