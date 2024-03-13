Man reportedly found with gun after cops spot ‘funny movements’ Loop Jamaica

Forty-one-year-old Antoniel Gordon, a fisherman of Hurlock district, St James, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred in his community on Monday, March 12.

Reports from the Granville police are that about 9am, law enforcers were on patrol in the area when they saw Gordon walking along the roadway. He was observed acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the security force team.

Gordon was accosted and searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody, and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.