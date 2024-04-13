Members of public urged to be vigilant when receiving portable water Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising members of the public and the business community to be vigilant when receiving potable water.

Water supplied to residents and the business community should be from the National Water Commission (NWC) or a source approved by the ministry.

The list of approved sources can be obtained from the respective parish health departments.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenize, noted that “Before water is received, consumers should observe whether the vehicle including the water holding containers, hose and fittings are clean.

Consumers should also ensure that the water is not discoloured and that there is no odour or foreign matter in the water. Commercial entities, where possible, should do additional quality checks.”

If the quality of the water is in doubt, consumers are advised to treat the water by boiling or adding bleach. Water should be heated until it comes to a “rolling boil” (where large bubbles continuously coming to the surface of the water) which should bemaintained for 1 minute.

Consumers may also add 3% or 5% household bleach, not bulk bleach to treat drinking water.

At the same time, the Ministry will be monitoring food establishments and institutions to ensure they purchase water from approved haulers and persons are reminded that all entities supplying potable water should be licensed to do so.