Miss World 2024 crowned, T&T’s Aché Abrahams in top four Loop Jamaica

Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic is the 71st Miss World.

She was crowned the winner at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.

Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up.

In a stunning display of beauty and grace, Trinidad and Tobago’s Aché Abrahams secured a coveted spot in the top 4 of the Miss World Competition.

Jamaica’s Shanique Singh finished outside the top 40. She thanked Jamaica for all the support.

After winning, Pyszková said:

“Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honoured to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform.”

After the reigning Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland, passed the crown to her, Pyszková waved to the large crowd at the Jio World Convention Center and hugged some of the other contestants.

The event showcased the rich tapestry of India’s culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, and textiles to a massive global audience. The participants wore heavily embroidered skirts and blouses and danced to popular Bollywood songs.

The beauty competition returned to India for the first time in 28 years.

Additional reporting by Associated Press