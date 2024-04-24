NBA: Herro scores 24 and the Heat beat Boston to even series 1-1 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
NBA: Herro scores 24 and the Heat beat Boston to even series 1-1 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Kingston Creatives reignites Carnival in Jamaica with free festival

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti

Cops monitor worrying trends as concerns grow over student clashes

Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

NBA: Herro scores 24 and the Heat beat Boston to even series 1-1

Jamaican teams seek redemption and dominance at Penn Relays

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town

Paris will become a no-fly zone to safeguard Olympic opening ceremony

Thursday Apr 25

26°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, battles for the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford and guard Jaylen Brown during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro had 24 points and 14 assists, hitting six of Miami Heat’s franchise playoff-record 23 3-pointers, to lead the Heat to a 111-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and tie their NBA first-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and new Celtics nemesis Caleb Martin also had 21 points for Miami Heat, who shot 53.5% (23 of 43) from beyond the arc to bounce back after a Game 1 blowout. That broke Miami’s playoff record of 20 3-pointers, set against the Bucks in the 2021 first round.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points for top-seeded Boston. Jayson Tatum scored 28, showing no ill-effects of Martin’s hard foul that sent him crashing to the floor with under a minute to play in Boston’s 114-94 victory on Sunday.

The series moves to Miami for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

THUNDER 124, PELICANS 92

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Oklahoma City Thunder beat New Orleans Pelicans to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Chet Holmgren had 26 points and seven rebounds and Jalen Williams added 21 points for the top-seeded Thunder, who shot 59% from the field and made 14 of 29 3-pointers.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points and Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram added 18 each for the Pelicans.

New Orleans continued to struggle on offense without top scorer Zion Williamson, who remained out with a strained left hamstring.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

April 24, 2024 09:18 AM

Sport

April 23, 2024 09:56 AM

Sport

April 23, 2024 09:41 AM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Kingston Creatives reignites Carnival in Jamaica with free festival

Caribbean News

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti

World News

TikTok has promised to sue over potential US ban

More From

Jamaica News

See also

More JUTC buses hit the road in Portmore

Commuters in Portmore, St Catherine, can expect improvements in their daily travel with the addition of 12 new buses to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) fleet assigned to the entity’s depot se

Jamaica News

Cops probe suspected drowning of 7-y-o boy 

Police say child’s father routinely questioned, not detained

Sport

Jamaican teams seek redemption and dominance at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Jamaican high school athletes will be trying to regain a clean sweep of the 4x100m, 4x400m, and 4x800m relays at the 128th staging of the Penn Relays Carnival, which begin

Jamaica News

Holness praises Valrie Curtis but no apology or withdrawal of letter

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Valrie Curtis, the recently retired Clerk to the Houses of Parliament who demitted office amid controversy a

Jamaica News

Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

A police man, accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man during an argument at a wake in Hanover last year, has been charged with murder.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM),

Jamaica News

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

A taxi operator was killed and three of his passengers injured by a gunman posing as a passenger in Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday night.
The deceased is Gabian Lewis of Benbow district in Guy’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols