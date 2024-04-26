No candidate selected to replace Shaw in NE Manchester – Chang Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, has described as “premature” and “unfounded” reports that have suggested that educator Hidran McKulsky has been selected as the party’s candidate for North East Manchester.

The response came amid a news article which suggested that McKulsky will be the party’s standard bearer for the constituency in the next general election, replacing veteran JLP politician Audley Shaw.

Shaw, who has been serving the constituency since 1993, is expected to retire from representational politics ahead of the next general election.

Chang, in a release from the JLP on Thursday, stated that, “At this time, no decision has been made concerning a candidate for North East Manchester.”

In fact, he said any reports claiming otherwise are “simply not accurate”.

Added Chang: “The Jamaica Labour Party takes a thorough and deliberate approach to the selection of our candidates, which involves extensive consultations within the party and with the communities we serve.”

He also said no such selection has taken place for North Central St Andrew, where Karl Samuda has been the parliamentary representative since 1980.

He, too, is expected to retire from representational politics when the next general election is announced.

Meanwhile, the JLP said while it appreciates the enthusiasm and speculation surrounding potential candidates, there is a need to ensure accurate and verified communication.

“We urge the media and the public to await official announcements from the party on such matters,” said Chang.

The party said it remains committed to transparent and democratic processes in the selection of all its candidates, and it will provide updates as decisions are finalised.

McKulsky is currently the principal of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester. He is no stranger to politics, as he previously represented the JLP in South Manchester in the 2016 General Election, losing to the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Michael Stewart by over 1,100 votes.