No such thing as a rolling stop, says chief traffic cop Loop Jamaica

There is no such thing as a rolling stop, says head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie.

McKenzie explained that there are common misconceptions held by motorists when approaching stop signs on the nation’s roads and these are prohibited.

“When you come to a stop sign, you should do as it says, which is to come to a complete stop. There are stop signs that are complemented by a stop line. When you have a stop sign and there’s a stop line, it guides us as to where to stop,” ACP McKenzie said, in an interview with JIS News.

Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary McKenzie (Photo: JIS)

He emphasised that motorists must pay attention to the road and observe whether stop lines are present.

“There is nothing known as a rolling stop or an edging stop. Those are terms that we developed over time as excuses. You need to stop at the stop line when there is one. If there is no stop line you need to first stop at the stop sign, in line with the stop sign structure in place at the intersection,” ACP McKenzie added.

However, ACP McKenzie concedes that at some areas where stop signs are located, it requires extra observation from motorists in order to navigate the space.

“I am agreeing that not all intersections are squares. Some of them are kind of circular in nature, or if you stop, there is some sort of obstruction whether it be a building, shrubbery, or something. So having stopped, it is for you to take your time to move to see if the way is safe and clear to actually proceed,” ACP McKenzie advised.

He also pointed out that lawmen observe that persons are not applying the rules or patience when they come to four-way stop signs.

“When you come to an intersection that is controlled by a stop sign, then it is a first-come-first-serve approach that should be taken. You have quite a few people who anticipate the passing of other vehicles and so they don’t stop,” ACP McKenzie said.

He further noted that persons also tailgate at intersections, which is dangerous and prohibited.

“That is a big no. When you come to an intersection you must wait, you cannot tailgate the vehicle in front of you and say you have stopped. When we say stop, the tyres must stop moving,” ACP McKenzie added.

JIS NEWS