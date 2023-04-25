One dead, several others injured in St Thomas vehicle crash Loop Jamaica

One man is feared to have been killed in a two-vehicle crash at a section of Albion main road in St Thomas on Tuesday, while several other people have been injured.

Reports are that about 6:45 pm, the drivers of two Toyota Probox motor cars were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Reports are that the vehicles ended up at a section of the road that is not yet open to the public.

The police and firemen were called to the location and the injured taken to the hospital.

Reports reaching Loop News are that one of the crash victims has since succumbed to his injuries, however, the police are yet to confirm, instead saying they have no updates at this time.